Newberg-Dundee police chief put on leave; Newberg city manager u - KPTV - FOX 12

Newberg-Dundee police chief put on leave; Newberg city manager under investigation

Posted: Updated:
Jacque Betz (Photo: newbergoregon.gov) Jacque Betz (Photo: newbergoregon.gov)
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Yamhill County District Attorney's Office has asked the Oregon State Police to conduct a full investigation into why the Newberg Police Chief was placed on administrative leave this week. 

Chief Brian Casey was placed on leave by the Newberg City Manager, Jacque Betz. 

It was reported that the reason for that move has not been made public. 

According to the Yamhill Co. District Attorney's Office, since the time Casey was put on leave, witnesses and information have come forth that have raised questions about the propriety of the conduct of Betz, some of which may involve the violation of criminal statutes. 

They have now asked the Oregon State Police to conduct a complete investigation into the allegations. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.