Newberg-Dundee police chief put on leave; Newberg city manager under investigation

The Yamhill County District Attorney's Office has asked the Oregon State Police to conduct a full investigation into why the Newberg Police Chief was placed on administrative leave this week.

Chief Brian Casey was placed on leave by the Newberg City Manager, Jacque Betz.

It was reported that the reason for that move has not been made public.

According to the Yamhill Co. District Attorney's Office, since the time Casey was put on leave, witnesses and information have come forth that have raised questions about the propriety of the conduct of Betz, some of which may involve the violation of criminal statutes.

They have now asked the Oregon State Police to conduct a complete investigation into the allegations.

