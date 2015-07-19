Timbers end in draw against Whitecaps

The Portland Timbers have dropped to sixth place in the West after a hard-fought draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Timbers hosted their Cascadia Rivals at Providence Park last night.

Portland got on the scoreboard first with a goal from Diego Valeri in the 34th minute.

The Whitecaps battled back and tied the game in the 58th minute.

The score would hold there, with a 1-1 draw.

The Timbers now head out on the road to take on the Western Conference leaders, FC Dallas next Saturday.

