Police: Beaverton man arrested for DUII after crashing car

Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday, after police said a drunk driver crashed his car in Aloha.

According to police, at 1 p.m. they were called to SW 185th near SW Rigert Rd. on the reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said that the car lost control on a curve, left the roadway and turned over.

The driver who was identified as 30-year-old Joshaua Farnsworth and his male passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigating, it was determined that Farnsworth had been drinking heavily prior to the crash.

A deputy responded to the hospital where he was being treated and arrested Farnsworth for DUII, assault, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

