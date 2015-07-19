Police: Burglary suspects with bolt cutters, U-Haul caught at Public Storage

A pair of burglary suspects with bolt cutters and a U-Haul truck were caught at a Public Storage facility in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers were called out to a report of a burglary in progress on the 2500 block of Southeast 105th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Several officers, along with a K-9 team, arrived in the area and quickly caught the suspects.

Investigators said Phillicia Johnsen, 25, arrived at the Public Storage facility in a black Honda with paper covering the license plates to avoid identification by the surveillance cameras.

Enrique Delacruz, 20, then drove up in a U-Haul truck, according to investigators. Police said he used bolt cutters to cut open the locks on two storage units before officers arrived.

Johnsen and Delacruz were booked in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.