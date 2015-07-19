Deputies: Inmate found dead in Multnomah Co. Jail cell; no signs - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Inmate found dead in Multnomah Co. Jail cell; no signs of trauma

Lloyd Virnig, jail booking photo Lloyd Virnig, jail booking photo
A man arrested on charges including possession of heroin and burglary was found dead in his jail cell Saturday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy conducting a routine security and welfare check at 7:45 a.m. found Lloyd Virnig, 29, of Sandy, unresponsive in his cell.

The deputy called for a medical response and life-saving efforts were performed. Deputies said they were unable to revive Virnig.

Multnomah County detectives conducting a death investigation said there was no evidence of trauma. The medical examiner found no obvious signs of foul play after conducting an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

According to the Multnomah County Jail website, Virnig was booked on July 16 on charges of possession of heroin, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.

