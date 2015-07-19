Crews battle wildfire burning near Woodland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle wildfire burning near Woodland

Photo: Brent and Kathrine Murray Photo: Brent and Kathrine Murray
Photo: Sheri Whittington Photo: Sheri Whittington
Photo: Jason Knutson Photo: Jason Knutson
WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) -

Crews battled a forest fire near Woodland by land and by air on Sunday as the fire continued to grow into the evening hours.

The fire started in industrial timberland northeast of Woodland near the Lewis River Hatchery at around noon Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said the fire had grown to at least 20 acres by late Sunday afternoon with no containment established. By 6 p.m., the fire had grown to 40 acres. 

Three helicopters and three air tankers were called out to assist the firefighting efforts. 

PHOTOS: Wildfire burns near Woodland

