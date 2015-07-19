Sheriff: Drunken boaters confront deputies at Detroit Lake leading to arrests

A large group of drunken boaters confronted a deputy attempting to conduct an investigation into possible boating while intoxicated charges at Detroit Lake, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A marine patrol deputy stopped the driver of a pontoon boat at 6 p.m. Saturday after reports the boat nearly hit two other boats.

Marina staff who rented out the boat had to jump on board and dock it for the driver, according to investigators.

Deputies said the driver was with a group of 35-40 people on three other pontoon boats who began to argue with the marine patrol deputy, while the driver attempted to walk away from the scene.

After the deputy made contact with the driver again, he reported that upward of 20 people began walking toward them.

People began to yell at the deputy and throw empty beer cans at him, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy called for cover and placed the driver, identified as Edward Ramirez of California, into handcuffs.

Two Marion County cadets were with the deputy and they escorted the driver off the dock while the deputy continued attempting to keep the crowd back.

Cover units arrived, but deputies said two people in the group continued to advance toward them in an aggressive and argumentative manner.

One of the suspects, who deputies said was yelling and swinging his arms as he approached, was taken into custody. The other man was stopped by several off-duty deputies who just arrived at the marina.

Ivan Barajas, 23, and Ernesto Barajas, 26, both of California, were arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. They were booked at the Marion County Jail.

Investigators said the driver had a blood alcohol content that was one and a half times the legal limit. Ramirez was charged with boating under the influence of intoxicants.

"This was a very dangerous situation where deputies were dealing with intoxicated subjects on a dock and were greatly outnumbered by the subjects in the group," a Marion County Sheriff's Office release states. "The deputies showed a great deal of restraint and were able to resolve the situation with no injuries to anyone involved."

