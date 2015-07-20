Suspect, officer injured in Columbia Co. shooting; police chase ends in Cowlitz Co.

Deputies say the suspect ditched a stolen car in a parking lot in Scappoose, then took off in another.

A suspect and a police officer are recovering from gunshot wounds after a police chase that began in Columbia County, Ore. and ended in Cowlitz County, Wash.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Scappoose police first responded around 7 p.m. Sunday, when a caller to 911 reported someone stealing a vehicle in the Dutch Canyon area.

Police caught up with the car in the area of Raymond Creek Road and at some point, gunshots were fired, hitting both a suspect and an officer.

It wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired, or by whom.

Deputies said the suspect, Eric Caldwell, 40, of Portland and an unidentified female, were able to get away.

Around 7:26 p.m., the stolen vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store in Scappoose, and minutes later, a Clatskanie police officer spotted the suspects in what was presumed to be another stolen vehicle, heading north on Highway 30.

The officer pursued the vehicle over the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Cowlitz County, Wash., where deputies were able to stop the vehicle on Interstate 5.

Deputies said Caldwell was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, while the woman was questioned and then released. An update on Caldwell's condition wasn't available.

The Scappoose police officer who was shot during the initial confrontation was treated at an area hospital and released.

The police officers involved have not been identified.

Though the incident spanned several jurisdictions in two states, the Columbia County Major Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police will be investigating.

