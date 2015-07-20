Newberg city manager on leave amid investigation involving police chief

The Newberg City Council voted to put City Manager Jacque Betz on administrative leave at an emergency meeting Monday morning.

The decision is in reaction to an investigation by Oregon State Police into actions by Betz in regard to Newberg-Dundee Police Chief Brian Casey.

Betz put Casey on administrative leave Friday, but she didn't disclose a reason why.

According to the Yamhill County District Attorney, at the time Casey was placed on leave, witnesses came forward and raised questions about Betz's conduct, accusing her of possibly violating criminal statutes.

The D.A. did not provide any details about those allegations.

Betz has been city manager for just over a year. Casey has been chief of police since 2007.

City Attorney Truman Stone will act as interim city manager while Betz is on leave.

