Two dead, one injured in car crash east of Albany

Two people were killed and one was injured when the cars they were in collided Sunday at an intersection east of Albany, deputies said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Spicer Drive and Kennel Road, about four miles east of town just before 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told the Linn County Sheriff's Office that a 2007 Honda Odyssey, driven by Janice Elaine Kummer, 57, of Lebanon, was driving north on Kennel Road while a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by Bradley Carl Creager, 42, of Albany was heading west on Spicer Drive.

According to witness reports, Kummer did not stop at the sign, and crashed into the vehicle driven by Creager.

Creager's wife, Holly Renee Creager, 36, was in the passenger seat of the SUV and died at the scene, as did Kummer.

Bradley Creager was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with injuries that deputies said were not life-threatening.

Deputies said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, and it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash caused a power pole to fall over, sparking a small grass fire in the ditch beside the road. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread.

