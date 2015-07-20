Firefighters: Woman facing arson charges after N. Portland hotel fire

A woman previously arrested for starting a fire at a Portland motel was arrested again and is now facing first-degree arson charges after a fire at a north Portland hotel, according to firefighters.

Portland Fire & Rescue reports Angela Milender, 26, was arrested Thursday.

Firefighters were called out to Budget Hotel on North Interstate Avenue for a "cold fire" that had been put out by the owners of the business.

The subsequent investigation by the Portland Arson Investigation Unit led to Milender's arrest.

Milender was previously arrested in February 2014 following a fire at the Sixth Avenue Motel on Southwest Sixth Avenue.

Investigators said at the time of her arrest in 2014, Milender admitted starting a residential fire in May 2012 on the 8100 block of Southeast Francis Street. Portland Fire & Rescue said that fire had been an unsolved investigation up to that point.

Milender is in the Multnomah County Jail and she is facing three counts of first-degree arson.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.