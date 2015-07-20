Portland Thorns players are first women to be on FIFA video game cover

Two Portland Thorns players are the first women to ever appear on the cover of a FIFA video game.

Electronic Arts announced Monday that Alex Morgan will be on the cover of the U.S. edition of FIFA 16, while Christine Sinclair will be on the cover in Canada.

They will both share the cover spotlight with Lionel Messi.

Morgan was part of the U.S. team that just won the Women's World Cup and has been with the Thorns since 2013.

Sinclair is the captain of the Canadian women's national team. She joined the Thorns in 2013 and was part of the University of Portland team that won the national championship in 2002 and 2005.

FIFA 16 will be the first edition of the video game franchise to feature women's teams.

"As soon as we knew Women's National Teams were joining FIFA 16, we immediately recognized that Christine and Alex would be the perfect cover athletes based on their accomplishments and what they represent for their respective countries and the sport of women's soccer," said David Pekush, Sr. Manager of North America Marketing for EA Sports.

FIFA 16 will be released Sept. 22.

