3-year-old falls from second-story window, suffers traumatic injuries

A 3-year-old girl suffered traumatic injuries in a fall from a second-story window in Tualatin on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the 19600 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road at 12:48 p.m.

Firefighters immediately began providing advanced medical care to the child. She was taken by ambulance to Oregon Health & Science University and entered into the trauma system.

Her condition was not immediately known.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters said this is the second time in less than 24 hours they responded to a child who was badly injured after falling from a window.

Firefighters were called out to the 19900 block of Southwest Monson Street in Aloha at 8:17 p.m. Sunday after a 2-year-old child fell from a third-story window.

Deputies said the child was looking out the window to try and see his father who was directly under the window. The boy fell on top of his dad, which broke his fall.

A neighbor performed CPR and the boy was entered as a trauma patient at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Firefighters urge families to take steps to prevent children from falling out of windows, including keeping windows closed and locked when not in use, keeping areas in front of windows clear of anything a child can climb and installing child safety window stops that can be by-passed by an adult in an emergency.

For more information, go to stopat4.com.

