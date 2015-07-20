2-year-old falls from third-story window onto father; neighbor performs CPR

A 2-year-old boy fell from a third-story window in Aloha directly onto his father and a neighbor then performed CPR before the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the 19900 block of Southwest Monson Street at 8:17 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the child's mother had been giving him and his brother a bath. When that was done, the boy went to the window to see if he could spot his father who was walking the dog outside.

The window was open with a screen. Deputies said the boy put his body weight against the screen and it gave way.

The boy's father was directly under the window at the time and the boy fell on top of him. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said "miraculously" the boy's fall was broken by his father, otherwise the child would have landed on pavement.

The man immediately started calling for help. A neighbor trained in CPR responded.

"Without his quick thinking and willingness to help, the child would not have had a chance at survival," according to a sheriff's office release.

The child was taken to the trauma unit at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and remained in critical condition Monday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters said this was the second time in less than 24 hours they responded to a child who was badly injured after falling from a window.

On Monday, emergency crews were called out to the 19600 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road after a 3-year-old girl fell from a second-story window.

She was taken by ambulance to Oregon Health & Science University with traumatic injuries.

An update on her condition was not immediately available.

Firefighters urge families to take steps to prevent children from falling out of windows, including keeping windows closed and locked when not in use, keeping areas in front of windows clear of anything a child can climb and installing child safety window stops that can be by-passed by an adult in an emergency.

For more information, go to stopat4.com.

