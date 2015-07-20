Surveillance: Man armed with knife tries to rob N. Portland Plaid Pantry

Police released a surveillance image in hopes of tracking down a man armed with a knife who attempted to rob a north Portland Plaid Pantry store.

Police responded to the store at 1465 North Hayden Island Drive at 1:33 a.m. Monday.

Officers contacted the victim who said a man with a knife demanded money, but he left the store without obtaining any cash.

The suspect made statements about wanting to be shot by police, according to investigators.

Multiple officers, including a K-9 team, searched the area but did not find anyone matching the suspect's description.

On Tuesday, Portland police said they had located the man. Investigators did not arrest him or release his name, but said he was receiving medical treatment at a secure medical facility.

