14-year-old Utah boy swept into ocean by rip current rescued in Lincoln City

A 14-year-old boy swept out into the ocean by a rip current was rescued and is going to be OK after more than 10 minutes struggling in the water.

Emergency crews were called out to an area near Chinook Winds Casino at 1:57 p.m. Monday on reports of two people in a rip current about 100 yards off shore unable to get back in.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue deployed two surf rescue vehicles and notifications were made to U.S. Coast Guard officials who sent out a 47-foot vessel from Depoe Bay and a helicopter from Newport.

Firefighters spotted the teen and launched a jet ski with two rescue swimmers who reached the boy at 2:11 p.m. and brought him ashore a minute later to crews waiting to take him to the hospital.

William Denison from Lehi, UT was evaluated at the hospital and released a few hours later.

He told firefighters he was wading, not swimming, when he lost contact with the bottom of the sea floor and was swept out into the ocean.

The initial call in this case about two people in the water was due to the teen's 22-year-old friend swimming out to try to bring him back to shore. The man was unable to save the 14-year-old, but he did get himself back to shore as surf rescue units began arriving at the scene.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue reports that half of all water rescue calls in the ocean are due to rip currents.

Firefighters said anytime you see debris and foam floating out to sea, chances are you have found a rip current and should avoid the area.

Anyone who gets caught in a rip current should not panic. Instead, swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current, then head for shore.

