Shots fired at 160th and E. Burnside; gunfire hits apartment complex

Police are investigating shots fired at 160th and East Burnside.

Officers were called to the area at 4:35 p.m. Monday after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing two black males running away from the scene.

Witnesses told police one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Witnesses also said kids were playing outside at the time.

Police said no gunshot victims were located at the scene or arrived at an area hospital. However, officers located damage to at least two units at the Tree Crest Apartments, 16047 E. Burnside St.

The armed suspect is described as having a stocky build and cornrowed hair. He was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect has lighter skin, according to witnesses. He is 6'5" tall with dreadlocked hair and was wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information should call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

