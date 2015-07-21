Wildfire near Woodland zero percent contained

A wildfire burning near Woodland, Washington has grown to 100 acres and is considered zero percent contained.

The fire, which is burning in steep terrain on state-owned timber land, is close to several homes, but has been driven away from those homes by easterly winds, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

“They said as long as the wind stays the way it’s going, you should have nothing to worry about. If it shifts and it comes toward you and stays that way for more than five minutes, you should contemplate getting your stuff ready to go,” said Scott Walters, who lives nearby.

According to DNR, the fire was very active on Monday, but three helicopters dousing it with water from the air throughout the day kept it from growing beyond its current size.

Firefighters on the ground were also able to dig fire breaks around the fire’s north and east side.

Firefighting efforts will continue overnight, with the air attack to resume in the morning.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.