Fire at Hillsboro home displaces five people

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced five people in Hillsboro Monday night.

According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, a security service and passersby reported the fire around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Firefighters said they found heavy flames coming from a storage area on the northwest corner of the home, and the fire had spread to the attic.

Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

None of the five people who lived at the home were there at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Firefighters estimate the total cost of the damage to be approximately $25,000.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.