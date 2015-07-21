Park ranger returns wedding ring lost at Detroit Lake

When Kathleen Porter lost her wedding ring on a recent trip to Detroit Lake, she thought it was lost forever, but thanks to a helpful park ranger, the ring is back on her finger where it belongs.

The Porters went to Detroit Lake for their annual family trip and before jumping into the water to teach her nephew how to jet ski, Kathleen Porter handed her wedding ring to her husband, Rick Porter, for safekeeping.

Rick Porter put the ring in a bag along with his keys and wallet. At some point, Rick Porter took his wallet and keys out of the bag, but forgot about the ring.

When the Porters returned home, they realized the ring was missing. They searched the boat where the bag had been, but the ring was nowhere to be found.

The Porters think the ring must have fallen out of the bag when Rick Porter retrieved his wallet and keys.

Little did they know, park ranger assistant Delber Keeler had found the ring, and just a few hours after the Porters reported the ring missing, they got a call that it was safe and sound.

Rick Porter drove back to Detroit Lake, where a member of the park staff returned the ring to him.

The couple said they're glad the park ranger found it instead of somebody else.

"I don't know that everybody would return it," Kathleen Porter said. "Most people would probably look at it and think, 'How am I going to get this back to whoever it belongs to...and maybe I'm just going to keep it.'"

The Porters said they offered Keeler a reward but he wouldn't take one, saying he was just doing his job.

