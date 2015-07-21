Man killed in explosion, fire at former Pendleton city hall

An explosion and fire killed a man and destroyed part of an Oregon city's former government building.

The East Oregonian newspaper and KEPR-TV report that a 25-year-old man died in the blast that happened at 8 a.m. in Pendleton.

KEPR reports a second person was critically injured.

The building now used as residential and office space housed Pendleton's city government until the mid-1990s, when City Hall moved and the building was sold to a private owner.

It's unclear what caused the blast.

