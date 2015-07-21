Police: Sherwood officer assaulted trying to help dog left in vehicle

An officer with the Sherwood Police Department was injured Monday while responding to a call about a distressed dog left alone in a vehicle.

The officer responded to the call about the dog at the Safeway store on Southwest Roy Rogers Road around 1:45 p.m. While speaking with the caller, the owner of the animal, Jeffrey D. Hagg, came out of the store and confronted the officer.

According to police, Hagg, 54, pushed the officer in the chest, then struck him in the head when the responding officer and others who had arrived on scene attempted to take Hagg into custody.

Both the officer and Hagg were treated and released from a local hospital for their injuries.

Hagg has been charged with assaulting a public safety officer, disorderly conduct and harassment and was booked at the Washington County Jail. The dog was released to a family member at the scene of the incident, according to police.

