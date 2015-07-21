Teen hiker rescued after getting lost from family

A teenager is safe after getting lost during a hike in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's office said Allyson Hubenak, 15, became lost at about 9:00 p.m. Monday after becoming separated from her family.

Family members said she went to hike the Upper Falls of Multnomah Falls hours before and didn't return.

The teenager texted her family and said she didn't know where she was but was on some type of trail.

Rescue crews were able to find Hubenak at the Wahkeena Falls Junction and reunite her with her family just after midnight.

"I was doing okay until it got more dark and I couldn't see anything but I'm okay now so I'm actually really happy," she said.

"Everything came to a good conclusion in the end thanks to the Multnomah County Search and Rescue team," David Hubenak, Allyson’s father, added.

At the time of the rescue, crews said the teen was okay and just a little dehydrated. They noted Hubenak did everything right by remaining on the trail and not trying to get back down by herself.

