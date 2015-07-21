Marion County park closed due to bear sighting

North Fork Park in Marion County was temporarily closed Tuesday due to a bear sighting.

County workers said a mother bear was spotted with two cubs in the park.

"Because mother bears with cubs can be very protective, we decided to close the park for the public's safety," according to Russ Dilley, parks coordinator.

An estimate for reopening the park was not available.

Parks staff is working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and will notify the public when the park has reopened. People are advised to avoid the area until that time.

North Fork Park is 28 miles from Salem and one mile above Mehama, according to the Marion County website, and includes a swimming hole and sandy beach.

