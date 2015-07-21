Worker pressure washing tower rescued after basket plunges into river

A worker pressure washing a grain elevator tower in north Portland was rescued after his basket broke and plunged into the Willamette River, leaving him stuck 40 feet in the air.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the site on the 800 block of North River Street in Portland at 10:30 a.m.

Initial reports were that a worker had fallen and was suspended 40 feet in the air. When rescue crews arrived, the man was on a platform with a serious arm injury.

A high-angle rope rescue team was called out while firefighters stabilized the man and prepared him for the lowering operation.

The man, who is in his 30s, was successfully brought to the ground and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Investigators said he was pressure washing the tower surrounding a grain silo to prepare it for painting when his metal basket failed and fell into the water.

The man's safety harness prevented him from falling with the basket, according to firefighters.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.