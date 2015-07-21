One person killed, another seriously injured in SE Portland head - KPTV - FOX 12

One person killed, another seriously injured in SE Portland head-on crash

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash at Southeast 158th and Foster Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to a Portland hospital with injuries described as serious. A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The Major Crash Team was called out to investigate the crash.

Southeast Foster Road has reopened to all traffic.

