Oregon Humane Society animal officers now commissioned through state police

They help hundreds of animals every year. Now, the Oregon Humane Society’s humane agents are commissioned through Oregon State Police.

The change won’t alter the type or level of service the animal officers provide, according to OHS executive director Sharon Harmon.

Instead, it means they will be around as long as the community wants them to be, said Harmon.

Previously, the governor commissioned the agents as law enforcement officers.

But because there was no mandate to do so, a governor could stop commissioning the agents at any time.

“We are the only agency dedicated to protecting animals,” said Harmon. “We are solely focused on animal welfare laws. This day means our officers are going to be in the field from now until eternity.”

The two animal officers and a non-commissioned investigator enforce animal welfare laws.

Last year, they responded to more than 1,000 animal cruelty reports, and seized or removed 442 animals and helped 2,626 animals through the state.

The positions are funded through private donations to OHS.

