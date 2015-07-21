Three arrested for starting Colvin Creek Fire near Woodland

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office have arrested three people in connection with the Colvin Creek Fire near Woodland.

The fire has burned more than 100 acres since it began last Sunday.

Colvin Creek Fire began on Sunday and 160 firefighters from all over the region are working on the lines. The fire is burning in steep terrain on state-owned timber land.

Officials said firefighters have dug very strong hand and bulldozer lines, and they expect to have some containment soon.

Helicopters are making bucket drops with water from the Lewis River.

On Tuesday, an air crane chopper began helping out. It's a much bigger helicopter with the ability to drop twice as much water at one time, about 800 gallons.

No one has been hurt, no structures have burned and the fire is now blowing east, away from most houses.

Cowlitz County Deputies have arrested Michael Estrada-Cardenas, 22, Nathan Taylor, 21 and Adrian Taylor, 23.

Deputies said that the three men shot four 16-ounce propane bottles with guns. They also said that the men put the fire out, but some hot embers remained when they left.

The men are facing reckless burning charges and are being held at the Cowlitz County Jail without bail.

