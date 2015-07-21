Police: Teen shoots stepfather after fight in Vancouver

A 16-year-old accused of shooting his stepfather through a bedroom door following a fight in Vancouver has been taken into police custody.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Northeast 130th Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper chest.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. According to police, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"My brother in law is going to make it and we’re going to make it as a family. We’re going to get through this," said Laurie Palmer, the suspect's aunt.

According to police, the suspect contacted a family member, who arranged for the teen to turn himself in. He was taken into custody at a gas station near his home.

