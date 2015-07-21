Mayor Hales meets with Pope Francis for climate change, human trafficking summit

Portland's own mayor is in Rome right now and he recently attended a meeting with Pope Francis.

Mayor Charlie Hales is one of only 16 mayors around the world who were invited to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.

All 16 mayors just attended a summit, where the main focus was on human trafficking and the environment.

This isn't the first time Pope Francis has tackled the controversial issue of climate change, back in June he said "the earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth."

On Tuesday, the Pope addressed the worldwide problem of human trafficking.

"The United Nations really needs to take a very strong position on this issue, particularly the trafficking of human beings that are caused by this environmental situation and the exploitation of people," said Pope Francis.

Mayor Hales signed a climate change document at the Vatican and then posted a video on YouTube about his experience at the conference with #mayorscare.

"He ties together these issues of care for the planet and care for each other in a way that is uniquely clear and moral, and brings a moral dimension to what has been a scientific and political debate up to now on the climate," Mayor Hales said.

Mayor Hales is in Rome with his wife Nancy and they have been taking in the sites. Hales posted pictures to social media of their tour at the Colosseum and tasted some real Italian gelato.

