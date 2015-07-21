Public invited to help Oregon Zoo name rescued otter pup

Oregon Zoo keepers are asking the public to help them pick a name for a rescued otter pup that arrived at the zoo this July.

The zoo has narrowed the name down to three options, all inspired by local waterways.

Here are the three names keepers are considering:

- J.R. Papenfus, a creek in Lane County near the location where the otter pup was found.

- Little Pudding (nickname: LP): a tributary of the Pudding River.

- Hobson: a creek named for John Hobson, a Clatsop County pioneer who opened a salmon cannery near Tillamook.

Over the next week, you can vote on your favorite name by visiting the Oregon Zoo's website.

The otter pup was found alone, hungry and dehydrated alongside Highway 58 near Cottage Grove. He was taken to the Chintimini Wildlife Center in Corvallis before coming to the Oregon Zoo.

The pup is about halfway through a month-long quarantine at the zoo's Veterinary Medical Center.

Zookeepers said the young otter is playful and has a big appetite and they hope to introduce him to the other otter's soon.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.