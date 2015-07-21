Portland Police release new app to connect with the community

The Portland Police Bureau has released a new app that lets the public report a crime and keep up with what's going on around them right from their smartphone.

The app is available for both Apple and Android phones.

PPB said the app will include important links and social media pages.

The links available include:

-News Releases

-Crime Maps

-Alerts

-Crime Stoppers of Oregon

-Complaints

-Commendations

-Crime Prevention

-CanYouIDMe?

-YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

-Official Portland Police Bureau Webpage

The app was built by MobilePD, which built apps for other cities like Atlanta, Georgia and Palo Alto, California.

"We are extremely excited to welcome the Portland Police Bureau to the MobilePD family," said Kushyar Kasraie, CEO of MobilePD. "It's our strong belief that this partnership will lead to a safer and more engaged Portland community and we can't wait to see the results."

The app is free to download for IOS and Android.

To get the app, visit http://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/news/read.cfm?id=6409.

