Cyclists say thieves bust into locker after big racing competition; take off with multiple bikes

Thieves break into a Bike Central locker at the Alpenrose Velodrome, a matter of hours after their biggest event of the season, according to cyclists.

Cyclists say they stole three racing bikes, that have left them high and dry for their next competition.

Stephen McLaughry was one cyclist who says he had his bike stolen. He competed in the Alpenrose Velodrome challenge over the weekend.

“I won the last event of the night, set a new personal best, and am now the 3rd fastest man to ride on this track,” said McLaughry.

Soon after that, he went home. McLaughry says he decided to leave his bike in the locker that night, because he was driving a buddy home and didn’t have room for it.

When he came back to pick it up later, it was gone.

“When I drove up, I could see the door was open, and then I could see pieces of the door all over the ground, it was clearly ripped apart,” said McLaughry.

There’s never a good time to have your bike stolen of course. But, McLaughry says the timing of this theft is particularly upsetting.

“I’ve got a race in Seattle on Saturday, and it’s my last big race of the year,” said McLaughry. “There are international ranking points on the line, a lot of money, it’s a big race.”

Bike Central says another victim was getting ready to go to track nationals in a matter of weeks on his customized bike, and other cyclist was preparing to race in a competition later this summer.

“The racing community is very tight, I can’t imagine why anyone that I know, or that knows me would do this, because everyone knows what bike I ride, no one would get away with it if they were part of the community,” said McLaughry.

It’s that racing community that’s now posting about the theft online, hoping to help track down whoever stole the bikes. The group says they’ve now gotten police involved too.

“There were fingerprints, and footprints, and evidence left, it would be best not to get caught with those bikes at this point,” said McLaughry.

McLaughry tells FOX 12 a friend is loaning him a spare bike in the meantime, so he’ll have something to ride in the competition this weekend. But, it’s not the bike he’s used to.

If you think you know anything about this theft, Bike Central says to give them a call, or go straight to police.

