Salem mom’s van broken into, cash, documents stolen

Fox 12’s Most Wanted broke into a Salem mother’s van, and made off with much more than just cash over the weekend.

Judith Lopez said she was out with girlfriends Saturday night and was taking them home near Portland Road NE and Carleton Way NE around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

She left her purse under the seat of her minivan and thought she locked it, then went inside for about 10 minutes.

When she came back out, the dome light was on and the sliding door was ajar.

Her purse was gone.

Inside, she had more than $1,000 in cash from a car crash settlement, along with the social security cards belonging to her three children and herself, her son’s birth certificate, her license, debit cards and WIC vouchers.

“I’m very upset and I’m scared of what can happen,” Lopez said. “I’m scared that people are going to take and use my kids’ identities, their social security numbers.”

Lopez said she doesn’t normally carry those sensitive documents; she was registering one child for kindergarten and another for Head Start and forgot to take them out of her purse.

Salem Police confirm a report was filed.

Lopez described her purse as maroon leather with jewels and a buckle over the top. Her wallet matches the purse.

Now, she’s sure the cash is long gone, and she has canceled the debit cards. But she’s just hoping to get the social security cards and birth certificate back.

