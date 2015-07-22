Four people injured after boat crashes into Hawthorne Bridge

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a boat accident on the Willamette River on Tuesday evening.

The calls came in around 7:40 p.m.

When crews arrived they found four people in a 16' aluminum boat. The boat had some front end damage.

According to a police officer, the boat was going 30 mph when it hit the Hawthorne Bridge.

Two female teenagers were taken to Doernbecher Hospital with minor injuries.

Two males were taken to OHSU, one entered into the trauma system due to facial injuries and a possible neck injury.

According to PF&R, all four are said to be in stable condition.

