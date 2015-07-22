Firefighters respond to fire at SW Portland home - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to fire at SW Portland home

PORTLAND, OR

Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at a southwest Portland home Wednesday morning.

Neighbors called 911 around 4 a.m. when they saw the side of a home burning near Southwest Timberline Drive and Garden View Avenue.

By the time fire crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming out of a second floor window.

It took crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Portland Fire and Rescue about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters said a woman who lives at the home was inside at the time of the fire, but she was able to get out with the help of her neighbors.

