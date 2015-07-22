Fire damages Aloha condominium complex - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire damages Aloha condominium complex

Posted: Updated:
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

There were no reports of serious injuries after fire broke out at an Aloha condominium complex Tuesday night.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at the complex on Southwest Rosa Road and Bermuda Court.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said crews encountered large flames when they arrived, but they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Firefighters said neighbors went door-to-door to wake up residents and make sure everyone got out safely.

One person reported injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.