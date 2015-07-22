Fire damages Aloha condominium complex

There were no reports of serious injuries after fire broke out at an Aloha condominium complex Tuesday night.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at the complex on Southwest Rosa Road and Bermuda Court.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said crews encountered large flames when they arrived, but they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Firefighters said neighbors went door-to-door to wake up residents and make sure everyone got out safely.

One person reported injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.