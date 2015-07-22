Salt & Straw makes list of top ice cream flavors in U.S. - KPTV - FOX 12

Salt & Straw makes list of top ice cream flavors in U.S.

PORTLAND, OR

Salt & Straw, a Portland-based chain of ice cream shops known for its inventive flavor combinations, is featured on a list of the top ice cream flavors in the United States.

The Food Network ranked Salt & Straw's Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper flavor as the second best in the country.

The top spot on the list went to a Brooklyn ice cream shop's combination of salted chocolate ice cream with hazelnut cookies and orange-scented brownies.

Here's the Food Network's Top 5 ranking:

  1. It Came From Gowanus - Ample Hills Creamery, Brooklyn, New York
  2. Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper - Salt & Straw, Portland
  3. Mt. Vesuvius sundae - The Franklin Fountain, Philadelphia, Penn.
  4. Secret Breakfast - Humphry Slocombe, San Francisco
  5. Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip - Graeter's, Cincinnati, Ohio

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

