Salt & Straw makes list of top ice cream flavors in U.S.

Salt & Straw, a Portland-based chain of ice cream shops known for its inventive flavor combinations, is featured on a list of the top ice cream flavors in the United States.

The Food Network ranked Salt & Straw's Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper flavor as the second best in the country.

The top spot on the list went to a Brooklyn ice cream shop's combination of salted chocolate ice cream with hazelnut cookies and orange-scented brownies.

Here's the Food Network's Top 5 ranking:

It Came From Gowanus - Ample Hills Creamery, Brooklyn, New York Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper - Salt & Straw, Portland Mt. Vesuvius sundae - The Franklin Fountain, Philadelphia, Penn. Secret Breakfast - Humphry Slocombe, San Francisco Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip - Graeter's, Cincinnati, Ohio

