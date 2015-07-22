On the Go with Joe at the Oregon Brewers Festival

The 28th annual Oregon Brewers Festival kicks off Wednesday at Portland's Waterfront Park.

Vendors will be pouring 90 different craft beers from breweries around the country, in addition to 15 beers from New Zealand and The Netherlands.

More than 80,000 people are expected to visit the festival, which runs through the weekend.

For more information, go to www.oregonbrewfest.com.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.