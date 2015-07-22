Police: Driver tailgating before deadly SE Portland head-on crash

A driver tailgating and failing to stay in his lane crossed the center line at Southeast 158th and Foster Road and was killed in a head-on crash, according to Portland police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, investigators released details about what led to the crash.

Police said Todd Lane, 37, of Aloha, was driving a 2000 Toyota Celica eastbound on Foster Road. Investigators said they learned he was tailgating and failing to stay in his lane when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 1998 Toyota 4Runner.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, identified Wednesday as 54-year-old Kyle Anne Baker of Milwaukie, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.

Police said Baker was not impaired and has cooperated fully with investigators.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Lane and will send blood samples for toxicology testing, which is expected to take several weeks.

Foster Road was closed for several hours in the area after the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213, chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.

