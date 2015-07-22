Camas family reunion video makes national headlines

A military reunion home video from a Camas, Washington, family has been making a national splash.

In the video, the youngest son of the Willis family, 12-year-old Tyler, was preparing to head to the movies with his parents. He does ask why his dad is shooting the video, thinking there may be a surprise, but still wanting to make sure he was seeing a movie.

That is when his older brother Nick, 19, a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps, appears, saying that Tyler was going to the movies with him.

Tyler told FOX 12 by phone Wednesday about the fantastic family moment.

"My dad doesn't usually film stuff unless it's for a surprise, so I knew something was happening, but I had no clue that Nick was coming home," Tyler said. "It was so happy and joyful and I could hardly even believe it happened."

Nick was able to come home in time for his brother Josh’s wedding.

The story has found national attention, from Buzzfeed to Ellen DeGeneres. The clip has been viewed more than 1.5 million times since being published on July 4.

Tyler said he thinks people can relate to it because there are so many military families out there.

