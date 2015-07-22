26-year-old man critically injured in Salem shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

26-year-old man critically injured in Salem shooting

Posted: Updated:
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting in Salem.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Burlington Loop Northeast at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and located Gurpreet Singh suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said an "involved subject" was being interviewed by detectives in connection to the case. No arrests have been made, however.

No other information was immediately released by police.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.