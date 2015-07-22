26-year-old man critically injured in Salem shooting

A 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting in Salem.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Burlington Loop Northeast at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and located Gurpreet Singh suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said an "involved subject" was being interviewed by detectives in connection to the case. No arrests have been made, however.

No other information was immediately released by police.

