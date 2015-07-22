Fiat Chrysler offering fix after video shows hackers taking over a Jeep Cherokee

Fiat Chrysler says it has a software fix that will prevent future hacking into the Jeep Cherokee and other vehicles.

The fix is a response to a recent article in Wired magazine about two well-known hackers who remotely took control of a Jeep Cherokee and changed its speed and other features.

FCA says vehicles from the 2013 and 2014 model years with 8.4-inch touchscreen are affected. That includes Ram trucks, the Dodge Durango, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Viper. Some 2015 Chrysler 200 sedans are also affected.

Owners can download the software from FCA's Web site and install it on their vehicles or ask a dealer to install it. Owners will also be contacted by mail.

FCA says it doesn't know of any real-world hacking incidents targeting its vehicles.

