Affidavit: Teen shoots stepfather after fight over chores; said he wanted to 'scare' him

A 15-year-old boy fought with his stepfather over doing chores, got a gun from under his pillow and fired it through a door, seriously injuring the man in their Vancouver home, according to court documents.

Timothy Burks, 15, made his first appearance in juvenile court Wednesday and is facing charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment. FOX 12 is identifying the teen suspect due to the seriousness of the charges.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Northeast 130th Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the upper chest.

Richard Hilts underwent emergency surgery at the hospital, according to court documents, and was placed in intensive care on a ventilator until he could breathe on his own.

He told officers he believed he was going to die, a probable cause affidavit states.

According to that affidavit, Hilts returned from work and directed Burks and his 14-year-old brother to do their chores. That led to a confrontation between Hilts and Burks, who argue often and generally don't get along, the affidavit states, which included the man and teen punching each other, Hilts getting Burks in a headlock and Burks forcing them into the wall, causing damage to the home.

Court documents state they each went into their own bedrooms after other people in the house broke up the fight. However, Burks emerged from his room with a gun covered by what appeared to be a sock, cocked it and fired one shot through the closed door into his stepfather's bedroom, according to court documents.

Those documents state Hilts had taken his 2-year-old child into the master bedroom with him and locked the door.

Witnesses said Hilts called out that he had been shot, while Burks placed the gun in a backpack and left the home, according to court documents.

After three hours, Burks' biological father was able to pick the teen up a few blocks from the shooting scene, court documents state.

After agreeing to be interviewed by detectives, Burks spent an hour denying any knowledge about why he was in custody, according to a probable cause affidavit. He eventually agreed to tell his side of the story, the affidavit states, and his description of how the altercation began was similar to the account from witnesses.

However, Burks told detectives his stepfather went into his room and said "I got something for you," court documents state. Burks told detectives he believed Hilts was getting a gun, so Burks decided to retrieve his gun from under his pillow.

Burks said he wanted to "scare" his stepfather, court documents state, but when he pointed the gun at the door, his finger hit the trigger and the gun fired. Burks told investigators he didn't realize the safety was off, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Vancouver police initially identified Burks as 16 years old, however court documents list his age as 15. He is due back in court Friday.

