Hit-and-run victim in Taco Bell parking lot suffers critical inj - KPTV - FOX 12

Hit-and-run victim in Taco Bell parking lot suffers critical injuries

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A hit-and-run victim suffered traumatic injuries in a southeast Portland Taco Bell parking lot, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the restaurant at Southeast 126th and Division Street at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man suffering from injuries described as life-threatening. 

Police said he was in critical condition Wednesday night. 

Police said preliminary information indicates that the man may have been in an altercation with a female driver, who hit him with her SUV as she left the parking lot.

The only description of the vehicle is that it is a dark-colored SUV.

Police said homicide detectives are leading the investigation and it is being treated as a potential assault, rather than just a hit-and-run case. 

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.