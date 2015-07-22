Hit-and-run victim in Taco Bell parking lot suffers critical injuries

A hit-and-run victim suffered traumatic injuries in a southeast Portland Taco Bell parking lot, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the restaurant at Southeast 126th and Division Street at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man suffering from injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said he was in critical condition Wednesday night.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the man may have been in an altercation with a female driver, who hit him with her SUV as she left the parking lot.

The only description of the vehicle is that it is a dark-colored SUV.

Police said homicide detectives are leading the investigation and it is being treated as a potential assault, rather than just a hit-and-run case.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

