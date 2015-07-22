Woman guilty of manslaughter for son's death in fire sentenced to prison

A woman guilty of manslaughter for the death of her 4-year-old son in an apartment fire in Keizer was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday.

Niya Sosa-Martinez, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor in June. She was arrested in October 2014.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Susan Court Apartments to find Sosa-Martinez had escaped the fire safely, but her young son was trapped inside.

Andre Sosa, 4, died of smoke inhalation.

In court Wednesday, it was revealed that Sosa- Martinez was asleep at the time of the fire started, and she eventually admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day. Prosecutors argued that was a clear violation of her probation, in connection with prior child neglect cases.

The state argued that instead of grabbing her son and running out of the apartment that day, Sosa- Martinez was more worried about getting in trouble, and tried to cover up the fact that drugs were in the house.

Prosecutors added that she tried to drag a burning mattress out of the apartment, but ended up getting it stuck in the front door. After that, it was too late to get her son out alive and he was left to die in the fire.

Family sat in support of Sosa- Martinez, despite of this and spoke to what a good mother she’s been.

Neighbors told FOX 12 in October 2014 that her behavior was odd as emergency crews arrived at the scene, including not showing any emotion and sitting down at a nearby gazebo to text on her phone.

Court records show she was convicted in two separate child neglect cases in 2011 involving Andre and another child.



The other child, her daughter, was at school at the time of the fire.

In court Wednesday, Sosa-Martinez apologized to her family and friends, saying she takes full responsibility for what happened and is prepared to face the consequences.

Sosa-Martinez has previous convictions for theft and marijuana possession since 2010, according to court records.

