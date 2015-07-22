Skamania County family battling childhood illness gets surprise from new Fox show 'Home Free'

On the new Fox show "Home Free," deserving families compete against each other to makeover a run-down home, with the winning family getting a dream home for keeps.

Even though there are just nine families featured on the show, Fox made sure a local family was in on the fun too.

The Joneses are a family on the go. Cruising around on his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles four-wheeler, someone might mistake 5-year-old Colton for any other happy-go-lucky kid.

While he looks like the picture of health, little Colton is actually in a battle for his life.

Two years ago he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since then, his young life has been filled with hospital visits and chemotherapy.

I think it's just become our norm now, which I never thought cancer would be a part of my child's life, until this happened,” Olivia Jones, Colton’s mother, explained.

So while Colton plays with his little brother Carter, his mom worries about all the things on her to-do list, and all the long drives to Portland, where Colton meets with doctors, gets poked, prodded and hooked up to machines that deliver the medicine that will cure him of his cancer.

And along for that ride is the Children's Cancer Association, which has just one goal: bringing Colton and his family some joyful moments along the way.

The CCA gave him this cool four-wheeler, and his chemo pal, “Fred.”

"It’s the best part,” Olivia said. “He looks forward to going to the hospital to see his chemo pal."

But this day was about bringing a little relief to Colton’s mom and dad, with some help from the new Fox show, "Home Free."

Macey Snelson with the CCA presented Olivia with a $500 Home Depot gift card. She said that parents tend to put themselves last when they have a child battling cancer.

"Often the parents are last on the list of priorities and then everything else on the list falls behind that, things like the home, car maintenance and everything," she said.

For the Joneses, one of the things that's fallen by the wayside is the old siding on their home.

Olivia said $500 will make a big difference, and help them put the finishing touches on their fixer-upper.

For now, Colton spends as much time as possible just trying to be a regular kid, since he still has a long road ahead, and the CCA said they will be there to help, every step of the way.

You can catch the new show "Home Free" every Wednesday night at 9:00 on Fox 12.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.