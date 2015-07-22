Eco-friendly cab company launches in Portland

There's a new cab company offering rides in Portland and all of their cars are electric.

EcoCab launched in the city of Portland on Wednesday.

The cab company offers only electric cars like the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt and even the Tesla Model S, which you can specifically request if you want.

Portland City Commissioner Steve Novick took the very first ride, showing up at city hall in a Tesla.

Novick expects the company to be a big hit with people who are trying to reduce their carbon footprint.

"There's a lot of people in Portland who care about the environment and they might not be able to afford a Tesla themselves, but if they're taking a cab ride, they want to go the environmentally friendly way," said Novick.

Unlike some other companies and services like Uber, all of EcoCabs drivers are employees and will receive benefits such as health insurance.

