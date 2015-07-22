Woman in unsolved SE Portland hit-and-run dies at hospital

A woman who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Portland died after more than two weeks in the hospital.

The driver who hit 60-year-old Marlene Popps still has not been caught.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 60th and Holgate Boulevard at 10 p.m. July 4.

Popps had suffered traumatic injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital. Police reported that she died Tuesday.

Popps was walking in the area when she was hit.

A witness provided police with video that captured the crash in the distance, showing the woman being thrown over the top of the vehicle. That driver did not appear to slow down.

Investigators initially believed the vehicle involved was a small to mid-size passenger car, however they later determined it may have been a motorcycle or three-wheel motorcycle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 in this case. Tips can be left online at 503-823-HELP or crimestoppersoforegon.com.

