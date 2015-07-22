Woman in unsolved SE Portland hit-and-run dies at hospital

A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >