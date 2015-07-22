PPB officer on leave after accusations of unwanted sexual advanc - KPTV - FOX 12

PPB officer on leave after accusations of unwanted sexual advances

By Bill Smith, Social Media Director
A Portland police officer is under investigation because a woman he met when he came to help her on a domestic assault call claimed he made unwanted sexual advances to her.

Officer Jeromie Palaoro, a seven-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to a notice the woman filed with the city claiming she intends to sue, Palaoro was one of the officers investigating a domestic assault case involving her.

Those documents say that Palaoro allegedly came back to the woman’s hotel room at the Marriott Residence Inn on Northwest 9th Street in Portland after the initial call on the case, and asked to come inside her room claiming he wanted to talk more about the case. 

Court documents allege after that he threatened her with his service revolver and coerced her into unwanted sexual contact. 

The woman works as a tantric masseuse in Las Vegas where she lives. She was unable to be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon, and her lawyers did not return calls for comment.

Officer Palaoro could not be reached for comment.

The Portland Police Bureau said they are taking the accusations seriously and are conducting both a criminal and an internal affairs investigation.

